Mollie Marcoux Samaan named next LPGA commissioner

Mollie Marcoux Samaan has been elected as the next commissioner of the LPGA.

Currently the athletic director at Princeton University, Marcoux Samaan will become the ninth commissioner of the LPGA and succeed Mike Whan, who earlier this year was named the new chief executive of the USGA.

Marcoux Samaan, the second woman to lead the tour, will begin to transition into her new role “in the months ahead,” according to a release Tuesday.

“The LPGA commissioner role is one of the best jobs in sports today, and the opportunity of a lifetime,” Marcoux Samaan said. “I’m passionate about the game of golf and have been an LPGA fan since I was a little girl. I appreciate the LPGA’s history and the tenacity of its 13 founders. I’m truly inspired by our tour players and teaching professionals. I’m excited to dive into the LPGA initiatives to impact women and girls in the game at every age and ability, and to learn about and contribute to all aspects of the LPGA’s business.”

Marcoux Samaan has been a golfer since age 11. She graduated in 1991 from Princeton, where the history major was a two-sport varsity athlete playing soccer and ice hockey. She spent 19 years with Chelsea Piers Management, the company that owns and operates the sports complexes Chelsea Piers New York and Chelsea Piers Connecticut. In 2014, she was named the athletic director at Princeton, where she has overseen a league-leading 65 Ivy League championships.

“I’m excited and enthused to hand the baton to Mollie,” Whan said. “With her vision and the strength of the existing LPGA leadership team, the association is poised for incredible growth. I’m fully committed to being Mollie’s biggest cheerleader and supporter as she takes the LPGA to new heights.”