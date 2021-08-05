With mom on the bag instead of dad, Aditi Ashok 'chilled' and tied for second

KAWAGOE, Japan – Five years ago, Aditi Ashok made headlines at the Rio Olympics when she threatened to become the first women’s golfer from India to win a medal. Her father, Ashok Gudlamani, was caddying for her that week.

Now a professional, her father remains her caddie most weeks but Ashok promised her mother, Mash, that if she qualified for the 2020 Games in Tokyo she’d have her on the bag at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

“I think when my dad's there he knows my game a lot more, probably sometimes more than I know myself, so I always feel compelled to rely on him sometimes,” said Ashok, who is tied for second, four back of Nelly Korda, after rounds of 67-66. “My mom's there, I can ask her anything, but in terms of like golf advice she may not be able to help me as much as my dad. I guess I'm committing to my decisions more and being more decisive on my own.”

Mash Ashok said she’s “not doing much” this week and that her only jobs are carrying her daughter’s bag and keeping the mood light.

“I think [the stress is] probably higher with dad," Aditi said. "I think it's a little more chilled out with mom, which has helped this week."