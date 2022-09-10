Moment of silence held for Queen Elizabeth II Saturday at BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship resumed play Saturday morning after being postponed late Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A two-minute moment of silence was observed at 9:50 a.m., with DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth.

The proclamation of King Charles III was also shown on the television screens in the Championship Village.

There were 30 players on the course when Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen’s passing Thursday evening, and play was immediately suspended. The first round resumed at 6:40 a.m. local time Saturday morning, with the second round expected to conclude Saturday and the third round to be played Sunday.

Sunday’s third round will be the final round of the tournament, as the DP World Tour elected to reduce the event to 54 holes.