On this day in 1988, Curtis Strange won the Tour Championship at Pebble Beach to become the first player in PGA Tour history to earn $1 million in a season.
By contrast, 112 players earned over $1 million last season and 13 players have already crossed that threshold nine events into this new campaign.
Here are some notable numbers relating to the Tour's annual money list:
- Tiger Woods, in 1997, becomes first player to cross $2 million in a season
- Woods breaks $3-, $4-, $5- and $6-million barriers by earning $6,616,585 in 1999
- One year later, Woods breaks $7-, $8- and $9-million barriers by earning $9,188,321
- In 2004, Vijay Singh becomes first player to break $10 million
- In 2015, Jordan Spieth sets a new Tour standard with $12,030,465 (still the record)
- Woods holds the record for most money titles with 10
Here's a look at the money leaders each year, beginning with Strange in 1988:
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|TOUR WINS
|1988
|Curtis Strange
|$1,147,644
|4
|1989
|Tom Kite
|$1,395,278
|3
|1990
|Greg Norman
|$1,165,477
|2
|1991
|Corey Pavin
|$979,430
|2
|1992
|Fred Couples
|$1,344,188
|3
|1993
|Nick Price
|$1,478,557
|4
|1994
|Nick Price
|$1,499,927
|6
|1995
|Greg Norman
|$1,654,959
|3
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|$1,780,159
|2
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|$2,066,833
|4
|1998
|David Duval
|$2,591,031
|4
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|$6,616,585
|8
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|$9,188,321
|9
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|$5,687,777
|5
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|$6,912,625
|5
|2003
|Vijay Singh
|$7,573,907
|5
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|$10,905,16
|9
|2005
|Tiger Woods
|$10,628,024
|6
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|$9,941,563
|8
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|$10,867,052
|7
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|$6,601,094
|3
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|$10,508,163
|6
|2010
|Matt Kuchar
|$4,910,477
|1
|2011
|Luke Donald
|$6,683,214
|2
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|$8,047,952
|4
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|$8,553,439
|5
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|$8,280,096
|3
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|$12,030,465
|5
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|$9,365,185
|3
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|$9,921,560
|5
|2018
|Justin Thomas
|$8,694,821
|3
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|$9,684,006
|3