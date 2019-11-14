On this day in 1988, Curtis Strange won the Tour Championship at Pebble Beach to become the first player in PGA Tour history to earn $1 million in a season.

By contrast, 112 players earned over $1 million last season and 13 players have already crossed that threshold nine events into this new campaign.

Here are some notable numbers relating to the Tour's annual money list:

Tiger Woods, in 1997, becomes first player to cross $2 million in a season

Woods breaks $3-, $4-, $5- and $6-million barriers by earning $6,616,585 in 1999

One year later, Woods breaks $7-, $8- and $9-million barriers by earning $9,188,321

In 2004, Vijay Singh becomes first player to break $10 million

In 2015, Jordan Spieth sets a new Tour standard with $12,030,465 (still the record)

Woods holds the record for most money titles with 10

Here's a look at the money leaders each year, beginning with Strange in 1988: