Money milestones since Strange first crossed $1 million mark in 1988

Getty Images

On this day in 1988, Curtis Strange won the Tour Championship at Pebble Beach to become the first player in PGA Tour history to earn $1 million in a season.

By contrast, 112 players earned over $1 million last season and 13 players have already crossed that threshold nine events into this new campaign.

Here are some notable numbers relating to the Tour's annual money list:

  • Tiger Woods, in 1997, becomes first player to cross $2 million in a season
  • Woods breaks $3-, $4-, $5- and $6-million barriers by earning $6,616,585 in 1999
  • One year later, Woods breaks $7-, $8- and $9-million barriers by earning $9,188,321
  • In 2004, Vijay Singh becomes first player to break $10 million
  • In 2015, Jordan Spieth sets a new Tour standard with $12,030,465 (still the record)
  • Woods holds the record for most money titles with 10

Here's a look at the money leaders each year, beginning with Strange in 1988:

YEAR PLAYER EARNINGS TOUR WINS
1988 Curtis Strange $1,147,644 4
1989 Tom Kite $1,395,278 3
1990 Greg Norman $1,165,477 2
1991 Corey Pavin $979,430 2
1992 Fred Couples $1,344,188 3
1993 Nick Price $1,478,557 4
1994 Nick Price $1,499,927 6
1995 Greg Norman $1,654,959 3
1996 Tom Lehman $1,780,159 2
1997 Tiger Woods $2,066,833 4
1998 David Duval $2,591,031 4
1999 Tiger Woods $6,616,585 8
2000 Tiger Woods $9,188,321 9
2001 Tiger Woods $5,687,777 5
2002 Tiger Woods $6,912,625 5
2003 Vijay Singh $7,573,907 5
2004 Vijay Singh $10,905,16 9
2005 Tiger Woods $10,628,024 6
2006 Tiger Woods $9,941,563 8
2007 Tiger Woods $10,867,052 7
2008 Vijay Singh $6,601,094 3
2009 Tiger Woods $10,508,163 6
2010 Matt Kuchar $4,910,477 1
2011 Luke Donald $6,683,214 2
2012 Rory McIlroy $8,047,952 4
2013 Tiger Woods $8,553,439 5
2014 Rory McIlroy $8,280,096 3
2015 Jordan Spieth $12,030,465 5
2016 Dustin Johnson $9,365,185 3
2017 Justin Thomas $9,921,560 5
2018 Justin Thomas $8,694,821 3
2019 Brooks Koepka $9,684,006 3

 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Players who have won back-to-back U.S. Opens

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Brooks Koepka is the seventh player to successfully defend his title at the U.S. Open. Here's a list of the players to accomplish that feat.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Jack, fellow major champs mourn loss of Ford

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Upon hearing the news that Doug Ford died, some fellow major champions took to social media on Tuesday to offer thoughts and condolences.

Thumbnail
College Central

Five NCAA greats who won a professional major

BY Reed Burton  — 

Patrick Reed is the latest NCAA standout who has also won a professional major championship. Here's a look at five of the greatest collegians who found major glory.