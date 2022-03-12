More cold, more wind forecast for Sunday at The Players Championship

Round 2 of The Players Championship will resume Sunday morning at 8:15 a.m. ET. After a long, chilly, windy Saturday, players will get more of the same after a night’s sleep.

The weather forecast calls for 37 degrees and winds up to 22 mph at 8 a.m., rising to 51 degrees by 1 p.m.

The wind is expected to stay steady around 20 mph for most of the day and temperatures won’t exceed 54 degrees.

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

The Tour expects to wrap up the second round in the early afternoon. Around 30 minutes after a cut is established, Round 3 will begin with threesomes off the first and 10th tees. The third round will be completed on Monday. Thereafter, the Tour will regroup and go off again in threesomes off split tees.

Officials expect regulation to conclude before 6 p.m. ET on Monday, for which the forecast calls for winds around 12 mph and a high of 67 degrees.

With Daylight Saving Time creating additional hours in the evening, the Tour should also have time for a three-hole aggregate playoff, if needed.