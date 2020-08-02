A ‘more complete’ Justin Thomas better prepared to hold world No. 1 spot

WATCH NOW: Final-round coverage of the modified-Stableford-scoring Barracuda Championship WATCH NOW: Final-round coverage of the Barracuda Championship
Getty Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – When Justin Thomas first moved to No. 1 in the world ranking in 2018 he had no idea that getting to the top spot was hard, but staying there was even more difficult.

Thomas spent four weeks at No. 1 and after his victory on Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational he reclaimed the top ranking from Jon Rahm, who spent just two weeks atop the world.

 BY Nick Menta  — 

Justin Thomas on Sunday stormed to a three-shot win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and once again rose to world No. 1.

On Tuesday, Thomas said he hoped to not only move back to No. 1 in the world but he wanted to stay there for a “long amount of time.”

“Anything longer than the [four] weeks that I had it or whatever it is,” he laughed.

Following his victory at TPC Southwind, Thomas said he thinks he’s better prepared this time to hold the top spot than he was in ’18.

“I feel like I'm a better player and I feel like I'm more complete of a golfer now than I was then,” said Thomas, who closed with a 65 for a three-stroke victory. “I felt like I could win by three with extremely poor wedge play throughout the week. And I didn't really hit anything too close, I just managing my game really well. We’ll just build on that and get ready for the PGA to hope to start something.”

