Morgan Hoffmann gets sponsor exemption into John Deere Classic after Steve Stricker withdrawal

Morgan Hoffmann will get another start on the PGA Tour.

The former No. 1 amateur in the world exhausted the final start of his medical exemption at last week’s Travelers Championship, making the cut and finishing in 68th place.

He said afterward that he hoped to play more events this summer on sponsor exemptions, and he didn’t have to wait long for an invite.

Steve Stricker, who won the John Deere Classic three consecutive years (2009, ’10, ’11), withdrew from the 2022 edition of the event, leaving his unrestricted sponsor exemption up for grabs.

That exemption was subsequently extended to Hoffmann, who is still looking to rekindle his golf career after being diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2016.

Hoffmann will be relying on sponsor exemptions for the time being, as he currently only has partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour.