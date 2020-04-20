'Morning Drive' & 'Golf Central' return, utilizing remote production technology

Beginning today, daily news franchises Morning Drive and Golf Central return to GOLF Channel’s on-air programming schedule with live, daily half-hour episodes. Both will be produced exclusively via remote, utilizing virtual production technology to originate outside of the network’s studio headquarters.

Morning Drive will premiere new episodes daily at 9 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, hosted by Damon Hack, Anna Whiteley, Robert Damron, Paige Mackenzie and Lauren Thompson (Monday-Friday), with Gary Williams, Jaime Diaz and Matt Adams hosting on the weekends.

New episodes of Golf Central will air at 6 p.m. ET daily and feature rotating hosts and analysts to deliver the news of the day in the world of golf.

Both shows are scheduled to include interviews from players from golf’s professional tours each week. In addition, the shows will continue to produce bonus segments for the network’s digital platforms.

For the past few weeks, Morning Drive and Golf Central have been producing daily updates for GOLF Channel’s social media channels (Twitter: @GCMorningDrive, @GolfCentral), GOLF Channel Digital and the network’s YouTube channel. Golf Central also has been delivering frequent news updates on GOLF Channel as news breaks in the golf world.

GOLF Channel and NBC Sports’ production operations, technology and engineering teams have collaborated behind-the-scenes to create a “virtual control room” workflow in advance of today’s return of news programming on air. Both show productions will take place entirely away from the network’s headquarters.