Morning foursomes matches on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio – After taking a three-point lead on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup, European captain Catriona Matthew sees little reason to make a lineup overhaul.

Matthew is sending out three of the same teams she used in Day 1 foursomes on Day 2. The Euros won the session, 3 1/2 - 1/2, on Saturday. The only difference is, Matthew is replacing Celine Boutier with Madelene Sagstrom as Georgia Hall's partner. Hall and Boutier eeked out a tie together on Day 1.

On the American side, U.S. captain Pat Hurst is making a couple of changes. She is keeping Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst together as well as Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare. Both of those teams lost, 1 up, in the opening session. But she is pairing Nelly Korda with Ally Ewing, instead of with Nelly's sister, Jessica. Korda and Ewing won their fourballs match together on Saturday afternoon.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, who also won their fourballs match, will team in foursomes.

Here's a look at the Day 2 foursomes matches at the 17th Solheim Cup (all times ET):

7:15AM: Georgia Hall/Madelene Sagstrom (EUR) vs. Danielle Kang/Austin Ernst (USA)

7:27AM: Charley Hull/Emily K. Pedersen (EUR) vs. Lexi Thompson/Brittany Altomare (USA)

7:39AM: Mel Reid/Leona Maguire (EUR) vs. Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA)

7:51AM: Anna Nordqvist/Matilda Castren (EUR) vs. Lizette Salas/Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

(Sitting - Euros: Sophia Popov, Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier, Nanna Koerstz Madsen; U.S.: Jessica Korda, Megan Khang, Mina Harigae, Yealimi Noh)