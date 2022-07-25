×

Mr. 26 no more, Taylor Montgomery finally clinches PGA Tour card

Getty Images

A year after pulling off the unthinkable – and not in a good way – Taylor Montgomery left nothing to chance this time around.

“No longer the bubble boy this year,” Montgomery exclaimed after tying for second on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship.

The co-runner-up finish secured Montgomery’s PGA Tour card as, at No. 7 in KFT points, he’s now passed the fail-safe threshold and is guaranteed to finish among the top 25 when the regular season wraps up next month in Omaha.

A season ago, Montgomery astonishingly finished one spot outside the top-25 cutoff for Tour cards for both the regular season and KFT Finals. Rubbing salt in both wounds, Montgomery missed the cut in Omaha, the regular-season finale, and at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and then on each occasion hung around two days until the card-giving ceremony only to find out he was the first man out.

“I didn’t even really watch it, especially the second time,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t think I could finish 26th twice; it’s pretty hard to do.”

Montgomery, who graduated from UNLV in 2017, has posted six top-10s, including two runners-up, this season en route to clinching his Tour card. He also qualified for the U.S. Open for the second straight year. Last year’s U.S. Open start, of course, cost him a KFT start – and potential chance to break into the top 25 in points.

This time, however, Montgomery doesn’t have to worry about points. He can plan on attending that ceremony and count on hearing his name called.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Griffin's fairytale now includes hole-out for 59

BY Max Schreiber  — 

One of the best golf stories of the year just got even better, holing out on his final hole Saturday to shoot a 59.
Golf Central

KFT changes: PGA Tour cards at Q-School again

BY Brentley Romine  — 

For the first time in over a decade, PGA Tour cards will be up for grabs at Q-School as part of other changes.
Golf Central

KFT event in Maine co-led by amateur native

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Cole Anderson, a rising junior at Florida State and Maine native, fired a 7-under 64 Saturday at Falmouth Country Club to move into a share of the lead with Pierceson Coody.