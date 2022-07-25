Mr. 26 no more, Taylor Montgomery finally clinches PGA Tour card

A year after pulling off the unthinkable – and not in a good way – Taylor Montgomery left nothing to chance this time around.

“No longer the bubble boy this year,” Montgomery exclaimed after tying for second on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship.

The co-runner-up finish secured Montgomery’s PGA Tour card as, at No. 7 in KFT points, he’s now passed the fail-safe threshold and is guaranteed to finish among the top 25 when the regular season wraps up next month in Omaha.

A season ago, Montgomery astonishingly finished one spot outside the top-25 cutoff for Tour cards for both the regular season and KFT Finals. Rubbing salt in both wounds, Montgomery missed the cut in Omaha, the regular-season finale, and at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, and then on each occasion hung around two days until the card-giving ceremony only to find out he was the first man out.

“I didn’t even really watch it, especially the second time,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t think I could finish 26th twice; it’s pretty hard to do.”

Montgomery, who graduated from UNLV in 2017, has posted six top-10s, including two runners-up, this season en route to clinching his Tour card. He also qualified for the U.S. Open for the second straight year. Last year’s U.S. Open start, of course, cost him a KFT start – and potential chance to break into the top 25 in points.

This time, however, Montgomery doesn’t have to worry about points. He can plan on attending that ceremony and count on hearing his name called.