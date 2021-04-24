Mullets spur Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith to Saturday 63 at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – It was the best $18 that Marc Leishman has ever spent.

Prior to Saturday’s third round, the Australian marched to the first tee at TPC Louisiana wearing a “mullet” wig with “The Mullet Song” by Jay Powell echoing across the property.

“I was thinking about hitting the first tee shot with [the wig on], but it was way too windy. There was no way I could have done it,” Leishman said.

“Now you know how I feel,” Smith laughed.

Leishman is teamed with Cameron Smith, who sports arguably the PGA Tour’s most recognizable mullet, and said he ordered the wig last week on Amazon, “I was expecting to have to pay a lot more for it actually, but I was committed to do that,” he laughed.

Although he wanted to surprise Smith on the first tee with the wig he decided against it because “he was afraid that I'd be in stitches,” Smith said. The stunt seemed to keep the Australian duo loose on Day 3 at the Zurich Classic.

The team combined for six birdies through nine holes and finished the day with a 9-under 63 for share of second place and were just a stroke behind front-runners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Although the wig, and walk-up music, were a big hit for the team and the fans, Leishman said he likely won’t put on a repeat performance to start the fourth round. “[We need to] concentrate on that first tee shot,” he said.