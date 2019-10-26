Muni He of Chengdu, China made five birdies en route to a 2-under 69 on Saturday at Pinehurst No. 6 at the marathon LPGA Q-Series. She now holds the outright lead at 9 under, midway through the eight-round event.

He won on the Symetra Tour in her rookie year of 2018 and also made eight cuts in 19 starts on the LPGA tour this season. She’s feeling good about her position in the field, knowing four rounds remain.

“It’s very important for me to keep reminding myself like, ‘Hey, be patient and pace yourself’ because we have so much golf left," He said.

Two shots behind He, at 7 under par, sit Lauren Coughlin (68), Maia Schechter (70) and Emma Talley (72). Lindsey Weaver (70) and Lauren Kim (72), the 36-hole leader, share third place at 6 under.

The third and final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament is being contested over 144 holes, with the first 72 played at Pinehurst No. 6. Play now shifts to Pinehurst No. 9 for the last four rounds, beginning Thursday. A minimum of the top 45 players and ties will earn LPGA status at the end of the competition. There are 98 players in the field.

