Myrtle Beach Classic to debut as alternate event on PGA Tour in 2024

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that a new tournament, the Myrtle Beach Classic, will debut in 2024.

The tournament, which will be sponsored by Visit Myrtle Beach, will take place on South Carolina's Grand Strand at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club as a full-field alternate event, meaning it will be played the same week as a designated event for those players who do not qualify to the elevated event.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will feature a purse of $3.9 million and 300 FedExCup points will be awarded to the champion. The Tour has committed to an initial four-year agreement for the tournament at The Dunes.

Tournament dates for the Myrtle Beach Classic will be announced at a later date along with the full 2024 FedExCup schedule. The Tour will return to a calendar year schedule in 2024, with the FedExCup regular season beginning in January, followed by the FedExCup Playoffs in August and the FedExCup Fall starting in September.

There will now be two Tour stops in South Carolina in 2024; the RBC Heritage will return to Harbour Town Golf Links as well.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” said PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”