Na Rin An looks to avoid LPGA Q-Series with win at BMW Ladies Championship

Na Rin An has long dreamed of playing professionally on the LPGA Tour. And it’s all right with her if she skips Q-School to do so.

An is currently signed up for the tour’s Q-Series, but a win at this week’s BMW Ladies Championship would secure her LPGA card.

An shot 8-under 64 on Thursday in Busan, South Korea, to grab the first-round lead. The two-time Korean LPGA tour winner is making her second start on the LPGA Tour, having tied for 63rd at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.

“Actually, I started golf because I wanted to play on the LPGA Tour. So, yes, I hope to [make it on tour],” An said after her opening round.

“I think when it comes to my mindset or my goals, they are largely the same regardless of whether I'm playing on the KLPGA or any other event. I think coming into this event, I hoped that I could win. So that is a hope for me at this point.”

If An can win, not only will she lock up her LPGA card for the following season – and avoid Q-School – she will become the 200th Korean-born player to win on the LPGA.