KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Nacho Elvira took a big step toward clinching a first European Tour title after he fired a 6-under-par 66 for a two-shot advantage over David Lipsky after the third round at the Maybank Championship on Saturday.

Elvira has been on song since the opening round where he joint-led the standings, and he maintained that consistency with seven birdies to reach 13 under in sweltering conditions at the Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Scott Hend, Maximilian Kieffer and Jazz Janewattananond are in a tie for third at 10 under, with Ernie Els a further shot back.

Despite his lead and form going into the final round, Elvira was not thinking about a breakthrough European Tour victory just yet.

''It would be great to start here (winning on the European Tour), but I really don't think about it too much,'' Elvira said. ''I like the way I've turned around my season a little bit. Let's see what tomorrow brings.''

Lipsky shot a 67 to reach 12 under and he could have done better if not for two bogeys on holes 5 and 17.

''It's a tricky course so you're going to make bogeys out there, you've just got to make your share of birdies,'' Lipsky said. ''If I can shoot the same as I did today or yesterday I'll be pretty happy. That's all I can do, just put myself in position.''

Surprise package Danny Masrin who came into the round tied for second, faltered with four bogeys and a double bogey to slide out of contention.