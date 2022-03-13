Nanna Koerstz Madsen prevails in Thailand playoff to win first LPGA title

Nanna Koerstz Madsen captured the Honda LPGA Thailand in extra holes on Sunday in Chonburi, Thailand, to become the LPGA's first Danish winner.

Madsen drained a 10-footer for eagle on the second playoff hole at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Course to eliminate China's Xiyu Lin and notch the first victory of her LPGA career.

"It's a dream come true," said Madsen, an LPGA member since 2018. "It was a crazy day; a lot of good things. ... I'm really excited to be standing with the trophy right now."

Madsen led Lin by four holes with three holes to play before dropping two shots down the stretch, including one after sending an 8-iron into the grandstands at par-5 18th and failing to get up and down for par. Lin, meanwhile, birdied her last two holes to force the playoff, which would be held on the same hole.

Madsen and Lin each finished regulation at 26 under, besting Jessica Korda's previous tournament record by a stroke.

“She really fought," Madsen said of Lin. "... I'm not going to lie, I was a little nervous there.”

After Lin nearly chipped in for eagle on the first extra hole, Madsen holed a 4-footer to extend and set up her winning eagle putt.

"I'm very proud," Lin said. "Sometimes it's just weird. You shot 26 under and then cannot win a tournament, but that's my lowest ever shot in a tournament week, and like four days of very solid golf. Like I'm going to take a lot from this."