Lashley laughs off first-tee 'alternate' intro: 'I liked it'

Getty Images

DETROIT – Nate Lashley didn’t let an ad lib from the first-tee starter get in the way of his first career PGA Tour victory.

Lashley was the last man in the field at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, snagging the 156th and final spot Wednesday afternoon when David Berganio, Jr., withdrew. Before he started the final round at Detroit Golf Club with a six-shot lead, the 36-year-old was introduced to the gallery by the starter as “an alternate who has led after each of the first three rounds.”

“It was kind of funny. I liked it,” Lashley said. “You know, last man in the field. I was just happy to get in this week, and to end up winning is just a dream come true.”

Full-field scores from the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Lashley laughed off the creative introduction and maintained that six-shot cushion with a final-round 70, finishing the week at 25 under after making just three bogeys for the entire tournament. He became the first player to win a Tour event after starting the week on the alternate list since Vaughn Taylor at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I wasn’t even sure I was going to get into the tournament. Ending up being here right now, it’s a dream,” Lashley said. “I’m just really grateful that I got into the tournament. Happy to be here in Detroit, and love the place and look forward to coming back.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Fifteen years after family tragedy, Lashley becomes PGA Tour winner

BY Will Gray  — 

Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, 15 years after his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash.
Golf Central

Rocket Mortgage payout: Lashley clears $1.3m

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Prize money and FedExCup breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Rocket Mortgage champ Lashley

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s a look inside of his bag.