National Golf Links of America set to host 2030 Curtis Cup

The 2030 Curtis Cup will head to National Golf Links of America in Southhampton, New York.

The Curtis Cup's 46th edition will be played on June 7-9, 2030, making it the third USGA championship conducted at National Golf Links. The course hosted the 1922 and 2013 Walker Cup. The course opened in 1909 and held the inaugural Walker Cup 100 years ago in 1922.

"We are thrilled to return to National Golf Links, one of America’s finest golf courses and a true cathedral of the game,” said Mark Hill, the USGA's managing director of championships. "The club has been such an integral part of Walker Cup history, so for its leadership to offer to host a Curtis Cup speaks volumes about their commitment to the amateur and women’s game. We cannot wait to work with their leadership in the effort to stage another memorable match."

National Golf Links will become the fourth course to host both a Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

The Curtis Cup is played by two teams — USA vs. Great Britain, which is composed of players from England, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales — of eight female amateur players. It consists of six foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, six fourball matches and eight singles matches over three days. The USA leads the overall series, 30-8-3.

"For National Golf Links to now be involved in support of the women’s amateur game is a special moment for all of us associated with the club," said Michael X. McBride, the chair of National Golf Links' golf committee.