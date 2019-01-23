NBC Sports Group Announces Partnership With Full Swing Simulators

NBC Sports Group and Full Swing Simulators today announced a multi-year partnership designed to promote the use of indoor simulation technology to golf courses around the world as a complementary option to the traditional round of golf.

Riding recent momentum created by a successful return to competitive golf in 2018 by Full Swing Simulators Ambassador Tiger Woods, as well from users of the technology like three-time golf major championship winner Jordan Spieth and NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Full Swing Simulators products now will be promoted by the international salesforce of NBC Sports Group’s GOLFNOW throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

“Today’s golfers continue to look for different ways to enjoy the sport when they can’t be outside on the golf course, and we’re looking forward to introducing Full Swing technology to our forward-thinking golf course partners as an option,” said Will McIntosh, executive vice president, Strategy, GOLF. “Indoor golf can be an effective strategy for golf course operators to generate incremental revenue at any time, but in particular during inclement weather and when outdoor golf may be out of season at their respective location.”

“The opportunity to partner with GOLF Channel to showcase our innovative simulator and Virtual Green technology to their global audience, as well as incorporating it into Revolution Golf’s instructional platform, is one that we cannot wait to get started,” said Full Swing Simulators CEO Ryan Dotters. “Course owners around the world having the ability for their golfers to use GOLFNOW to book time in one of our simulators at their location is a really exciting way we think we can help grow the game of golf.”

Through its world’s largest tee-time marketplace, GOLFNOW will integrate Full Swing Simulators’ customer locations into its website and mobile reservation applications to enable a seamless booking experience for golfers interested in visiting golf course facilities enabled with Full Swing technology.

Full Swing also will become the Official Simulator Partner of GOLF, including GOLF Channel productions, Revolution GOLF and GOLFNOW. A Full Swing simulator will be used this week inside the GOLF booth at the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show. Full Swing Simulators also will be installed inside NBC Sports Group offices in Orlando, Fla.; Stamford, Conn.; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.