NBC SPORTS GROUP TO SHOWCASE THE TOP PLAYERS IN WOMEN'S GOLF WITH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP AND AIG WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

The world’s top female professional golfers will take center stage on the networks of NBCUniversal the next two weeks as the LPGA Tour stages back-to-back major championships, the Evian Championship in France and the AIG Women’s British Open in England.

“NBC Sports Group’s stretch of major championship coverage turns its focus to women’s golf these next two weeks, underscoring why it’s a great time to be a golf fan,” said Molly Solomon, GOLF Channel executive producer. “Our coverage will showcase the global nature of women’s golf and the top players in the world with back-to-back majors from the mountains of France and the woodlands outside of London.”

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP: GOLF Channel and CNBC will combine for more than 20 hours of live tournament action of the Evian Championship Thursday-Sunday, July 25-28. Taking place in July for the first time in seven years after changes to the global golf calendar this year, the Evian Championship will be hosted at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian Les-Bains, France. Thirty-four of the top-35 in the Rolex Women’s Rankings are scheduled to compete, headlined by World No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, No. 2 Jin-Young Ko and No. 3 Lexi Thompson.

Thursday and Friday will feature the morning and afternoon waves in two live telecast windows starting at 5 am ET on GOLF Channel, followed by GOLF Channel and CNBC combining for 11 hours of live coverage Saturday and Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Thursday and Friday will feature an extra hour of streaming coverage on GOLF Channel Digital following the end of both television windows. Live streaming coverage on Thursday and Friday will take place from 5-8 a.m. ET and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET.

AIG WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN: Woburn Golf Club in England will host the final major championship of 2019, with The R&A’s AIG Women’s British Open, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 1-4. GOLF Channel and NBC will combine for 28 live hours, tying for the most in tournament history and the most number of live hours for an LPGA Tour event in 2019. Each of the top-30 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings are scheduled to compete, featuring nine of the past 10 Women’s British Open champions, including defending champion Georgia Hall from England.

GOLF Channel will air live coverage from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Friday (Aug. 1-2). Saturday (Aug. 3), GOLF Channel and NBC will combine to air third round coverage (7-11 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on NBC). On Sunday (Aug. 4), coverage will begin on GOLF Channel at 7 a.m. ET and continue on NBC at 11:30 a.m. ET until the tournament’s conclusion.

EXPANDED DIGITAL, STREAMING AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: GOLF Channel Digital will feature expanded editorial content during the Evian Championship and AIG Women’s British Open, with GOLF Channel senior writer Randall Mell reporting with columns and daily blogs. Both tournaments will be streamed live on GOLF Channel Digital and NBCSports.com as well as via the GOLF Channel and NBC Sports apps, featuring an extra hour of streaming coverage at the end of both television windows Thursday and Friday. GOLF Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – also will provide expanded social coverage throughout the next two weeks.

Evian Championship Airtimes (all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 25 First Round 5-7 a.m. / 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26 Second Round 5-7 a.m. / 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27 Third Round (GOLF Channel) 6-9 a.m. Saturday, July 27 Third Round (CNBC) 9-11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 28 Final Round (GOLF Channel) 6-9 a.m. Sunday, July 28 Final Round (CNBC) 9-11:30 a.m.

AIG Women’s British Open Airtimes (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Aug. 1 First Round 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 Second Round 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 Third Round (GOLF Channel) 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 Third Round (NBC) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 Final Round (GOLF Channel) 7-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 Final Round (NBC) 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

-NBC Sports Group-