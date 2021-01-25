NBC Sports, PointsBet to offer betting simulcast during PGA Tour events

Golf bettors will soon have a special simulcast catered to them during PGA Tour events.

NBC Sports, the PGA Tour and PointsBet Sportsbook announced Monday the first golf betting companion show, which will debut at next week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. The live second-screen experience will be called NBC Sports Edge BetCast and will be available only on Peacock Premium.

“We are excited to debut this unique betting show with our partners at the PGA Tour and PointsBet,” said David Preschlack, president, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and executive vice president, Content Strategy, NBC Sports Group. “With TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course as the backdrop, we look forward to a compelling sports betting presentation on Peacock Premium as a companion to watching the world’s best golfers competing on some of the most iconic holes on the PGA Tour.”

BetCast will air for two and a half hours each day during the Phoenix Open and feature Golf Channel's Steve Burkowski and George Savaricas along with PointsBet's Teddy Greenstein. The show will look at live odds and betting props as it follows particular featured groups, similar to that of PGA Tour Live. All betting odds and information will be provided exclusively by PointsBet, and coverage also will include a PointsBet oddsmaker at their trading desk.