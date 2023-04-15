NCAA conference championships: Men's and women's schedules, results

Conference championship season is upon us.

Over the next few weeks, men's and women's teams across the country will compete for not only conference bragging rights but also automatic spots in NCAA regionals.

Thirty Division I men's conferences offer up AQs while 27 do so on the women's side.

Below is the schedule for AQ-eligible Division I men's and women's conference championships, along with results as each tournament finishes:

(Note: team and individual conference champions earn automatic bids into an NCAA regional.)

Women

April 12-15: Big South, The Links at Stoney Point, Greenwood, South Carolina

April 13-15: Patriot League, U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Maryland

April 13-15: C-USA, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

April 12-16: SEC, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

April 13-16: ACC, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina

April 14-16: Colonial, St. James Plantation, Greensboro, North Carolina

April 16-18: Big West, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas

April 16-18: A-SUN, Hampton Cove (Highlands), Owens Crossroads, Alabama

April 16-18: Missouri Valley, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois

April 16-18: Ohio Valley, RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Alabama

April 16-18: Sun Belt, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida

April 16-18: SoCon, Moss Creek (South), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 17-19: AAC, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida

April 17-19: Pac-12, Papago GC, Phoenix, Arizona

April 17-19: Southland, Hill Country GC, San Antonio

April 17-19: Big Sky, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

April 17-19: Big East, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina

April 18-20: Mountain West, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

April 21-23: Big Ten, Fox Chapel GC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 21-23: Big 12, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas

April 21-23: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Palm), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

April 21-23: Ivy League, The Ridge at Back Brook, Ringoes, New Jersey

April 21-23: MAC, Kalamazoo (Michigan) CC

April 23-25: Northeast, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida

April 23-25: WAC, Semiahmoo G&CC, Blaine, Washington

April 23-25: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

April 23-25: Summit League, Wilderness Ridge GC, Lincoln, Nebraska

Men

April 17-19: Big South, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, South Carolina

April 17-19: SWAC, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi

April 19-23: SEC, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia

April 21-23: Ivy League, Century CC, Purchase, New York

April 21-23: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Palm), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

April 21-23: AAC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida

April 21-24: ACC, CC of North Carolina, Pinehurst, North Carolina

April 23-25: Colonial, Dataw Island (Cotton Dike), Saint Helena, South Carolina

April 23-25: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

April 23-25: Missouri Valley, Oakwood CC, Coal Valley, Iowa

April 23-25: SoCon, Reynolds Plantation (Lake Oconee), Greensboro, Georgia

April 23-26: Ohio Valley, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

April 24-26: Big 12, Prairie Dunes CC, Hutchinson, Kansas

April 24-26: Big Sky, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

April 24-26: Southland, Hill Country GC, San Antonio

April 24-27: C-USA, Texarkana (Arkansas) CC

April 24-27: Sun Belt, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi

April 25-27: A-SUN, Magnolia Grove, Mobile, Alabama

April 27-29: West Coast, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington

April 28-30: Atlantic-10, Reunion Resort (Watson), Kissimmee, Florida

April 28-30: Big East, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina

April 28-30: Big Ten, Galloway (New Jersey) National

April 28-30: Mountain West, Omni Tucson (Arizona) National

April 28-30: Pac-12, Stanford (California) GC

April 28-30: Patriot League, Steel Club, Hellertown, Pennsylvania

April 28-30: WAC, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nevada

April 30-May 2: Big West, La Quinta (California) CC

April 30-May 2: MAC, Canebrake Club, Athens, Ohio

April 30-May 2: Northeast, LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Florida

April 20-May 2: Summit League, Wilderness Ridge GC, Lincoln, Kansas