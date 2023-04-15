NCAA conference championships: Men's and women's schedules, results

Conference championship season is upon us.
Over the next few weeks, men's and women's teams across the country will compete for not only conference bragging rights but also automatic spots in NCAA regionals.
Thirty Division I men's conferences offer up AQs while 27 do so on the women's side.
Below is the schedule for AQ-eligible Division I men's and women's conference championships, along with results as each tournament finishes:
(Note: team and individual conference champions earn automatic bids into an NCAA regional.)
Women
April 12-15: Big South, The Links at Stoney Point, Greenwood, South Carolina
April 13-15: Patriot League, U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Maryland
April 13-15: C-USA, PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
April 12-16: SEC, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama
April 13-16: ACC, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina
April 14-16: Colonial, St. James Plantation, Greensboro, North Carolina
April 16-18: Big West, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas
April 16-18: A-SUN, Hampton Cove (Highlands), Owens Crossroads, Alabama
April 16-18: Missouri Valley, Annbriar GC, Waterloo, Illinois
April 16-18: Ohio Valley, RTJ Golf Trail at The Shoals (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Alabama
April 16-18: Sun Belt, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida
April 16-18: SoCon, Moss Creek (South), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
April 17-19: AAC, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida
April 17-19: Pac-12, Papago GC, Phoenix, Arizona
April 17-19: Southland, Hill Country GC, San Antonio
April 17-19: Big Sky, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona
April 17-19: Big East, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina
April 18-20: Mountain West, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California
April 21-23: Big Ten, Fox Chapel GC, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
April 21-23: Big 12, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas
April 21-23: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Palm), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
April 21-23: Ivy League, The Ridge at Back Brook, Ringoes, New Jersey
April 21-23: MAC, Kalamazoo (Michigan) CC
April 23-25: Northeast, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida
April 23-25: WAC, Semiahmoo G&CC, Blaine, Washington
April 23-25: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
April 23-25: Summit League, Wilderness Ridge GC, Lincoln, Nebraska
Men
April 17-19: Big South, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, South Carolina
April 17-19: SWAC, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi
April 19-23: SEC, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia
April 21-23: Ivy League, Century CC, Purchase, New York
April 21-23: MAAC, Walt Disney World Resort (Palm), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
April 21-23: AAC, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida
April 21-24: ACC, CC of North Carolina, Pinehurst, North Carolina
April 23-25: Colonial, Dataw Island (Cotton Dike), Saint Helena, South Carolina
April 23-25: Horizon League, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
April 23-25: Missouri Valley, Oakwood CC, Coal Valley, Iowa
April 23-25: SoCon, Reynolds Plantation (Lake Oconee), Greensboro, Georgia
April 23-26: Ohio Valley, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
April 24-26: Big 12, Prairie Dunes CC, Hutchinson, Kansas
April 24-26: Big Sky, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona
April 24-26: Southland, Hill Country GC, San Antonio
April 24-27: C-USA, Texarkana (Arkansas) CC
April 24-27: Sun Belt, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi
April 25-27: A-SUN, Magnolia Grove, Mobile, Alabama
April 27-29: West Coast, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington
April 28-30: Atlantic-10, Reunion Resort (Watson), Kissimmee, Florida
April 28-30: Big East, Riverton Pointe G&CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina
April 28-30: Big Ten, Galloway (New Jersey) National
April 28-30: Mountain West, Omni Tucson (Arizona) National
April 28-30: Pac-12, Stanford (California) GC
April 28-30: Patriot League, Steel Club, Hellertown, Pennsylvania
April 28-30: WAC, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nevada
April 30-May 2: Big West, La Quinta (California) CC
April 30-May 2: MAC, Canebrake Club, Athens, Ohio
April 30-May 2: Northeast, LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Florida
April 20-May 2: Summit League, Wilderness Ridge GC, Lincoln, Kansas