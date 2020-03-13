NCAA to grant extra year of eligibility to spring athletes

College seniors may not have played their final events after all.

GolfChannel.com confirmed reports that the NCAA is planning to grant an extra season of competition to all student-athletes who have participated in spring sports this year.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA canceled the rest of its winter and spring competition seasons, including all of its remaining championships. The NCAA Division I men's and women's golf championships were schedule to be played May 22-June 3 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Regionals were slated for early May.

Golf Central NCAA cancels championships due to COVID-19 The NCAA has canceled all of its 2020 winter and spring championships, including those for men's and women's golf.

The NCAA's Council Coordination Committee is still discussing details, including whether winter-sport athletes will be considered for this exemption.