NCAA men's regionals: Auburn, Illinois shine on Day 1

The NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals began Monday at six sites across the country: Palouse Ridge (Pullman, Wash.), UT Golf Club (Austin, Texas), Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, Calif.), University of Louisville Golf Club (Louisville, Ky.), University of Georgia Golf Course (Athens, Ga.) and TPC Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.).

The top five teams and the top individual not on advancing teams in each regional move on to the NCAA Championship, which begins May 24 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Here is everything you need to know from Day 1:

Austin Regional

In position: 1. Pepperdine (-6), 1. Texas (-6), 3. TCU (-4), 4. Arkansas (-2), 5. Clemson (E)

Chasing: 6. USC (+6), 6. Marquette (+6), 8. San Jose State (+7)

Individual leader: Pierceson Coody, Texas (-5)

Individuals in position: Sam Kim, USC, and Benton Weinberg, Iowa (-2)

Full results

Rounds of the day: Texas and Pepperdine. The host Longhorns were led by their three freshmen – twins Pierceson and Parker Coody, who shot 1-under 70, and Cole Hammer, who notched five birdies in an opening 70. The Waves were paced by their two lefties – Joshua McCarthy (67) and Joe Highsmith (68).

Biggest surprise: USC. The second-seeded Trojans got off to a slow start as their five players combined to make just two birdies and shoot 12 over on the front nine. The back nine was better, but USC, which missed out on the NCAA Championship a year ago, is six shots back of fifth after 18 holes.

Work to do: Iowa. The Hawkeyes were an under-seeded seventh seed but so far have done nothing to prove that. Aside from Benton Weinberg, no Iowa player is better than T-29.

Louisville Regional

In position: 1. Auburn (-8), 2. Oklahoma State (-6), 3. Louisville (-4), 3. Baylor (-4), 5. West Virginia (+2)

Chasing: 6. Arizona (+3), 7. Iowa State (+4), 8. North Florida (+8)

Individual leader: Matthias Schmid, Louisville (-5)

Individuals in position: Trevor Werbylo, Arizona, and Jimmy Hervol, UConn (-4)

Full results

Round of the day: Auburn. The Tigers picked up right where they left off after finishing runner-up to Arkansas in the SEC Championship final. SEC medalist Jovan Rebula, the nephew of Ernie Els, led Auburn with a 4-under 67 while Graysen Huff also went bogey-free in shooting 68. The Tigers counted just four bogeys and a double on Monday.

Biggest surprise: West Virginia. No player is inside the top 10, but the Mountaineers are in fifth after their first NCAA regional round since 1947. The program was reinstated for the 2015-16 season.

Work to do: North Florida. Few teams in the country are as experienced as the Ospreys, who boast four seniors and a junior in their postseason lineup. However, only Phillip Knowles (71) sits better than T-35 on the leaderboard after 18 holes.

Myrtle Beach Regional

In position: 1. Illinois (-9), 2. Ohio State (-4), 3. Wake Forest (-2), 3. Florida State (-2) 5. California (E), 5. UNLV (E)

Chasing: 7. Texas Tech (+1), 7. Oregon (+1), 9. Cal State-Fullerton (+4)

Individual leader: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois (-5)

Individual in position: Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina (-4)

Full results

Round of the day: Illinois. While not as star-laden as Mike Small’s past Illinois teams, this squad combined to make 24 birdies on Monday, led by Belgium’s Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who shot 5-under 67 to take the individual lead. Michael Feagles shot 68 and another Belgian, Giovanni Tadiottoo, shares 20th place with teammates Varun Chopra.

Biggest surprise: Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina. For the second straight year, a PGA Golf Management student is starring for the Chanticleers. Taylor, a junior, walked on this season and now finds himself in position to advance to the NCAA Championship after shooting 4-under 68 with just one bogey. Taylor’s team missed out on advancing to regionals as the second-to-last team out.

Work to do: California. Third-seeded Texas Tech may be outside of the cut line, but the second-seeded Bears are on it and trying to avoid missing out on the NCAA Championship for a third straight season. Senior Collin Morikawa, a Haskins Award candidate, shot 2-over 74.