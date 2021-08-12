Needing good results, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar start hot at Wyndham Championship

A couple of big-name bubble boys started hot at the sizzling Wyndham Championship.

With temperatures soaring into the 90s in Greensboro, North Carolina, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar both shot 4-under 66s to improve their prospects for the postseason.

At No. 121 in the FedExCup, Scott needed to finish 51st or better at Sedgefield to ensure that he qualifies for the postseason. (He is exempt through the 2023-24 season.) Only twice in his Tour career has he finished outside the top 100 on either the FedExCup or money list.

The opening 66 was his best opening-round score since the 2020 Northern Trust.

“It was important to get off to a good start today because that’s kind of been the theme of the year is to go backward on Thursday and then fight my way back,” said Scott, who ranks 119th on Tour (71.00) in Round 1 scoring. “So to move in the right direction felt good. I hit a lot of good iron shots, a couple of bogeys that were a bit soft, but hopefully I can have a couple days where I clean them up and get myself right in the mix.”

At No. 124, meanwhile, Kuchar needs to be 42nd or better this week to finish among the top 125. Like Scott, Kuchar is not in danger of losing his card – he is exempt through 2022-23 – but this is an unfamiliar position. Not since 2008 has Kuchar been outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings. He is just one of nine players who have made the playoffs every year of its existence.

Said Scott, “Obviously, the season hasn’t gone how I wanted, and if eel like I’m playing with house money. I’m not really thinking about it – I’m more interested in getting my game into the shape I feel it should be, and it’s getting closer. I’d like to play well this week and get a chance to play next week and keep getting my game into place. It’s hard to improve your game when you don’t have a chance to play, so at the moment my goal is to just keep playing week after week.”

