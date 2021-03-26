Needing something special to advance, Robert MacIntyre drives 18th green to 3 feet

Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas – Robert MacIntyre spent the entire day playing catch up in his match against Adam Long at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and by the turn, the pressure seemed to have caught up to him.

“I was 3 down through 9, and [his caddie] gave me a shake on the 10th tee, like, Come on, we've got to keep fighting here,” MacIntyre said. “That's something that I normally always have inside me, but my head was down through 9 and I didn't know where to go, but we just kept giving ourselves chances.”

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Scoring | Group standings

It was his final chance that will go into WGC-Match Play lore. Trailing by one hole, MacIntyre knew his only chance to advance to the Sweet 16 was a halve at the last and that would require something special on the 371-yard par 4.

“For me, if I hit my normal shot I fly the slope, hits flat, doesn't go on the green. I had to hit a low one. I had to get it flighted, but my miss with that flighted shot is in the hazard left,” he said. “But I was 1 down, I had to win the hole, so I thought, here we go. Let's get the low one going.”

MacIntyre’s drive came off perfect, skipped across the slope and raced up the hill in front of the green before stopping 3 feet from the hole just as Dustin Johnson, playing in the group ahead, was preparing to putt. The walk-off eagle secured the Scot a fourth-round match against Ian Poulter.

“I had probably one of the best and one of the luckiest golf shots I've hit in my life,” MacIntyre laughed.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

WGC-Match Play, Day 2: MacIntyre ties DJ

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

In a Day 2 surprise, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson had to rally to tie Bob MacIntyre at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
News & Opinion

MacIntyre (65) fires career low to lead Euro Open

BY Associated Press  — 

Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the European Open on Friday.
Golf Central

Stanley offers his side: Everyone yelled 'fore'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Kyle Stanley offered his side of the story that he didn't yell 'fore' during the second round of The Open. He said he didn’t bother because five to seven people on the tee immediately alerted the crowd for him.