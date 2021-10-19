Nelly Korda and father Petr set to make debut at PNC Championship

Last year’s PNC Championship was highlighted by Tiger Woods playing with son Charlie. This year, the showcase rookie duo will be world No. 1 Nelly Korda and her father, Petr.

Nelly Korda, a major champion and Olympic gold medalist this year, will compete alongside her Grand Slam-winning dad, the 1998 Australian Open tennis champ, in the limited-field event.

Formerly known as the “Father/Son,” the tournament has branched out to include major champions (and Players Championship winners) and any family member.

“I am obviously excited to get to play alongside so many legends of golf but if I’m honest, what excites me even more will be having my dad playing alongside me,” Nelly Korda said in a tournament press release. “After all these years of him watching and supporting us kids from the side lines, in both golf and tennis, it is going to be so much fun to be in a team competing together! The whole family is looking forward to enjoying this in the run up to Christmas.”

The event will take place Dec. 18-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes in Central Florida. NBC Sports will showcase live coverage of both rounds.

In addition to Team Korda, 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson and 11-year-old son Karl will make their tournament debut. Other major/Players champions on the 20-team commitment list include: Gary Player, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, David Duval, John Daly, Vijay Singh, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar.

Justin Thomas and father Mike won last year, in their first appearance. Mike Thomas has recently been recovering from a blood clot.