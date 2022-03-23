Nelly Korda won’t play in the LPGA’s first major of the year.

As first reported by Golfweek, Korda, the world No. 2, did not enter next week’s Chevron Championship before the tournament deadline.

Korda announced March 13 that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm and that she was at home receiving treatment. In her social media post she didn’t offer a timetable for her return, saying only that she hoped to be back “soon.”

Korda has finished inside the top 20 in all three starts on the LPGA this season, but hasn’t played since Feb. 3. She is coming off a season in which she captured her first major, won the gold medal at the Olympics and ascended to the top spot in the world ranking while battling all year with Jin Young Ko.

Next week’s Chevron (formerly known as the ANA Inspiration) will be played at Mission Hills for the last time. Korda has contended each of the past two years there, losing in a playoff in 2020 and tying for third last year.