Nelly Korda at home recovering from blood clot in her arm

Getty Images

The women's world No. 2 is recovering after a health scare.

Nelly Korda announced Sunday afternoon that she was currently at home and receiving treatment after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms.

Korda, 23, said she was doing a morning workout on Friday when her arm "started to feel like it was swelling." After consulting with her doctor, Korda went to the emergency room in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where she was for a sponsor obligation that included a photoshoot and commercial appearance.

"I will communicate my status as and when there is more information," Korda said. "In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon."

Korda, who hasn't played since the LPGA Drive On Championship in early February, was skipping the LPGA's Asian Swing and had initially planned to return for the March 24-27 JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Nelly loses her hold on women's world No. 1

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Nelly Korda was bumped from the top spot in the Rolex Rankings by Jin Young Ko on Monday.
Golf Central

Morikawa, Phil, N. Korda win GWAA awards

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Morikawa won Male Player of the Year, while Korda was voted the Female player of the year and Mickelson won Senior POY.
Golf Central

'Freezing' N. Korda can't shake cold, closes in 75

BY Max Schreiber  — 

With the temperature at Lake Nona hovering at around 50 degrees, the world No. 1 shot a final-round 3-over 75.