Nelly Korda at home recovering from blood clot in her arm

The women's world No. 2 is recovering after a health scare.

Nelly Korda announced Sunday afternoon that she was currently at home and receiving treatment after she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her arms.

Korda, 23, said she was doing a morning workout on Friday when her arm "started to feel like it was swelling." After consulting with her doctor, Korda went to the emergency room in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where she was for a sponsor obligation that included a photoshoot and commercial appearance.

"I will communicate my status as and when there is more information," Korda said. "In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon."

Korda, who hasn't played since the LPGA Drive On Championship in early February, was skipping the LPGA's Asian Swing and had initially planned to return for the March 24-27 JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California.