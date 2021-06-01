SAN FRANCISCO – Who is Nelly Korda?

She’s the top-ranked American in women’s golf. The highest ranked player who has yet to win a major championship. And she’s a four-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

But that’s not how everyone knows Nelly.

“I get referred to as Petr Korda's daughter and Jessica Korda's little sister, and now I'm going to be referred to as Sebastian Korda's little sister,” Nelly said about her family ties.

U.S. Women’s Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

With a tennis grand-slam winner for a father, a six-time LPGA Tour winner for a sister, and a brother who last week became a first-time winner on the ATP Tour, Nelly can feel as if her accomplishments have been overshadowed by her family’s growing resume. But Nelly says she doesn’t put much thought into it. She just hopes her younger brother and older sister find success in whatever they set out to achieve.

“I think it's cool,” Nelly told the media Tuesday at The Olympic Club. “That just means that they're doing well, and hopefully they'll be referred to as Nelly Korda's big or little sister, too.”

During the U.S. Women’s Open, Nelly has an opportunity to claim her own identity by becoming a major champion. It’s the one thing missing from the Korda sibling resume.

“It's definitely a No. 1 goal of ours to contend in majors and to eventually lift a trophy,” Nelly said about her family.

Jessica and Nelly Korda paired for U.S. Women's Open

Becoming the first among her siblings to win a major title is one way that Nelly could distinguish her identity within her family. Overcoming that hurdle means managing the self-imposed pressures that come with wanting to be the first to win one.

“It's all about the mindset going into the week and not putting so much pressure on yourself,” Nelly said, “because I feel like when you put so much pressure on that one event you kind of lose the joy of actually being able to play an amazing golf course and just having fun. Because that is the most important thing, is just having fun and having a good time out there.”

Nelly is certain to have a good time as she begins her bid for the U.S. Women’s Open alongside her sister as the two are grouped together in the opening rounds.