Nelly Korda loses her hold on women's world No. 1

Getty Images

Nelly Korda’s reign as world No. 1 is over – for now.

Korda was bumped from the top spot in the Rolex Rankings by Jin Young Ko on Monday. While Ko hasn’t played since winning the CME Group Tour Championship last November, Korda’s T-20 finish on Sunday at the Gainbridge LPGA was enough to drop her average points to 9.48, three-hundredths of a point behind Ko.

It’s not the first time that Ko has supplanted Korda. Korda made her debut at No. 1 last June after winning her first major, the KPMG Women’s PGA, but Ko took over the top position for two weeks in late October before Korda reclaimed No. 1.

In total, Korda spent 29 weeks at No. 1, an American record since the rankings were created in 2006. Ko, meanwhile, has now been No. 1 for 107 weeks.

With how close the race for No. 1 is, though, it’s likely that this won’t be the last time the two stars trade the title.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Morikawa, Phil, N. Korda win GWAA awards

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Morikawa won Male Player of the Year, while Korda was voted the Female player of the year and Mickelson won Senior POY.
Golf Central

'Freezing' N. Korda can't shake cold, closes in 75

BY Max Schreiber  — 

With the temperature at Lake Nona hovering at around 50 degrees, the world No. 1 shot a final-round 3-over 75.
News & Opinion

Korda keeps TOC lead amid chilly conditions

BY Associated Press  — 

The world's No. 1 limited her mistakes on Saturday in challenging, chilly conditions for a 3-under 69 with four birdies.