Nelly Korda’s reign as world No. 1 is over – for now.

Korda was bumped from the top spot in the Rolex Rankings by Jin Young Ko on Monday. While Ko hasn’t played since winning the CME Group Tour Championship last November, Korda’s T-20 finish on Sunday at the Gainbridge LPGA was enough to drop her average points to 9.48, three-hundredths of a point behind Ko.

It’s not the first time that Ko has supplanted Korda. Korda made her debut at No. 1 last June after winning her first major, the KPMG Women’s PGA, but Ko took over the top position for two weeks in late October before Korda reclaimed No. 1.

In total, Korda spent 29 weeks at No. 1, an American record since the rankings were created in 2006. Ko, meanwhile, has now been No. 1 for 107 weeks.

With how close the race for No. 1 is, though, it’s likely that this won’t be the last time the two stars trade the title.