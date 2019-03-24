PHOENIX – Nelly Korda didn’t win the Bank of Hope Founders Cup Sunday, but there is a nice consolation prize.

At 20 years old, Korda is projected to become the highest-ranked American in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.

With her tie for second, she should move ahead Lexi Thompson when the new rankings are out.

Full-field scores from the Bank of Hope Founders Cup

Korda started the week at No. 8, Thompson at No. 7.

Over her last eight starts, Korda has two victories, two second-place finishes, a third-place finish and has finished outside the top 10 only once.

Jessica Korda, Nelly’s older sister, also tied for second at the Founders Cup. It was Jessica’s first start of the year after an extended layoff healing a nagging forearm injury. She was No. 14 in the world and is making a push to join Nelly inside the top 10 in the world.