Nelly Korda says details regarding blood clot diagnosis 'blown out of proportion'

Nelly Korda has had quite a turbulent year.

In March, she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her right arm. Last week, however, the 24-year-old won her first LPGA event in a year and rose to No. 1 in the world again.

On Tuesday, an article from Golfweek quoted Korda's coach, Jamie Mulligan, detailing Korda's agonizing diagnosis.

“The next day, it rained during The Players Championship and we were hanging out at the house where we were staying," Mulligan said. "Patrick’s (Cantlay) physio David Sunderland was working on the girls and Patrick. I was upstairs working and David came upstairs and said, ‘Hey, there’s something the matter with Nelly.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He goes, ‘I can’t really put my finger on it.’ A little while later I called Nelly to see how she was doing, and Nelly’s not usually emotional and she was sounding emotional and she said, ‘My hands are turning weird colors.’ And I said, ‘Give me a minute, and I hung up.’ I called (PGA Tour Commissioner) Jay Monahan, who’s my longtime friend, and he opened with ‘Hey, I heard that Nelly was in town.’ I said, ‘That’s why I’m calling you. We have a problem. I think she might have a blood clot and I need your help. He called in the cavalry and he helped us so she immediately got to see a doctor and then they ended up doing a procedure, but Jay was a catalyst on that and it was really, really cool that he did that.”

However, on Wednesday in a pre-tournament press conference at the CME Group Tour Championship, Korda pushed back on those details.

"I was not very happy with that article because that was a very — I think that was blown out of proportion a good bit," she said.

Korda added: "Yeah, it was definitely not that bad, but I'm very private about my medical history, my medical issues. So in a sense, yeah, I think that article is just blown out of proportion, honestly."

Now healthy for several months, Korda is looking to finish the season strong at the LPGA's season finale by claiming back-to-back victories.