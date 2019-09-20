Nelly Korda built a big lead lead Friday at the Lacoste Ladies French Open in a bid to win her first LET title.

The American went low in the second round, posting a 7-under-par 64 at Golf du Medoc near Bourdeaux. She is at 10 under overall, six shots ahead of Spain’s Azahara Munoz (72), England’s Charlotte Thompson (70) and France’s Joanna Klatten (70).

France’s Celine Boutier (69) is among four players who are seven shots back.

Korda, 21, was undefeated in her matches at the Solheim Cup in Scotland last week, going 3-0-1 in the American loss to Europe. She’s a two-time LPGA winner and the highest ranked player in the world in the Ladies French Open at No. 10 in the Rolex rankings.

“There’s still a lot of golf to be played, but I played really well today,” Korda said. “I started off hot on the front nine . . . I ended with a nice eagle.”