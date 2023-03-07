Netflix announces a second season of 'Full Swing' is coming

Netflix crew members were spotted at last month’s WM Phoenix Open, and on Tuesday, the streaming platform made it official: Season 2 of “Full Swing” is a go.

The streaming platform announced that the popular docuseries has been renewed and that filming has already begun. It also noted that there will be new additions to the cast, though it’s unknown which players or if any from the first season will return.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president, unscripted and documentary series. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you've never seen before, and we're excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

Season 1 of “Full Swing” premiered on Feb. 15, and since then, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the docuseries “has been consistently in the Netflix top 10 worldwide.”