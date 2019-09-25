Never too early: One year until the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

We're still more than two months from the Presidents Cup, but today — Wednesday, Sept. 25 — marks one year until the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Since it's never too early, here's a quick look ahead to next year's matches.

Dates: Sept. 25-27, 2020

Venue: Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

Location: Kohler, Wisconsin

Overall record since 1979: Europe leads 11-8-1

United States

Captain: Steve Stricker

Assistants: TBA

Qualifying: The qualifying window for the U.S. team extends through the PGA Tour's 2020 BMW Championship. Events that count toward qualifying include 2019 major championships, 2019 World Golf Championships, the 2019 Players Championship and 2020 PGA Tour events (excluding opposite fields), beginning with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The top eight players on the U.S. points list at the end of the BMW Championship will make the team. Click here for the current U.S. Ryder Cup points list.

Captain's picks: Four additional selections will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, following the Tour Championship.

Europe

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Assistants: Robert Karlsson, TBA

Qualifying: The qualifying window for the European team extends through the European Tour's 2020 BMW PGA Championship. Nine players will automatically qualify for the team, four from the Race to Dubai points list and five from the world points list. World points cannot be earned in any tournaments played during the week of a Rolex Series event. Click here for the current European Ryder Cup points lists.

Captain's picks: Three additional picks will be announced the week after the BMW PGA.

Facts and figures