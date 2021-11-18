New dad Corey Conners in RSM Classic contention after improbable birdie stretch

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Corey Conners didn’t play like a man running on fumes as the PGA Tour concludes its fall schedule this week at the RSM Classic. It must be all that extra sleep.

Conners was 1 under par through four holes when he rolled in a 5-footer for birdie at No. 5 to kickstart a run of six consecutive birdies, all within 5 feet of the hole, to cap a historic stretch. It was the longest consecutive birdie run of Conners’ career and the longest this season on Tour.

“It's pretty enjoyable, can't lie,” said Conners, who finished with a 62 for a share of sixth place. “I was striking the ball really, really well and it's definitely fun. I was driving it in the fairway and gave myself some short clubs into the holes and was able to knock them tight. It always feels good.”

It was a particularly rewarding round for Conners who became a first-time father last week.

“A baby girl, Reis. It was amazing,” he said. “My wife [Malory] and baby are doing great. Kind of a last-minute addition to come up here, so I feel like it's a bonus to be here.”

It’s also a chance for Conners to catch up on his sleep before he returns home next week.

“I’ve been sleeping better than her this week,” he laughed. “I feel for her, but she’s amazing and they’re both cheering me on.”