New dad Jordan Spieth says fatherhood is 'great'; happy to 'sneak away' to Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth was his normal talkative self as he made his way around Albany for Wednesday’s pro-am at the Hero World Challenge. Always one of the game’s most engaging players, Spieth sheepishly admitted that he’s also had plenty of sleep this week.

Spieth and his wife, Annie, welcomed the couple’s first child to the family, a son named Samuel, on Nov. 14 and this week’s event is his first tournament as a father.

“You are in charge of another life now, so … Things are great. We are lucky to have family at home and they are being very helpful and I was able to sneak away for a week,” he said. “I felt a little bad about it but Annie was insisting. I didn’t fight her too hard about coming down to the Bahamas for a week.”

Spieth also said that both Annie and Sammy were doing well and that while he appreciated the chance to compete this week, he was also looking forward to the holiday break and some extended time at home.