New Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio event added to schedule beginning in 2020

The LPGA will open its season with back-to-back events in Florida next year.

The inaugural Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio will be played Jan. 23-26 at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., the LPGA and Group1001 announced Wednesday.

Gainbridge, an annuity and life insurance agency, is part of the Group1001 family of companies.

The 72-hole event will feature a $2 million purse and a field of 108 players.

The 2020 season will begin with The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Jan. 16-19 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., with the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to be played the week after.

The LPGA’s Morgan Pressel is an honorary member at Boca Rio.