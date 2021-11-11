HOUSTON – Last season was the first since 2016 where Marc Leishman failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. For most players as accomplished as Leishman, it would have been a reason to sulk, but instead the Australian took advantage of the extra week off and turned his focus to the next challenge.

“It was obviously pretty disappointing not to get [the Tour Championship]," he said Thursday after his round at Memorial Park, "but I guess the time off, the extra week off might have helped me, might make this next season we're in now a really good one. I hope that's the case.”

Full-field scores from the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Just three starts into the new season and Leishman already looks like a new man. He started the season with a tie for fourth (Fortinet Championship) and a tie for third (Shriners Children’s Open) and finds himself back in the hunt at the Houston Open.

News & Opinion Henley among co-leaders at suspended Houston Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open.

Leishman opened with a 5-under 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course for a share of the early lead at the weather-delayed event to continue his solid play.

“It can be a crazy game, it can get you down and you can play really well and not have a good score and play mediocre golf and have a really good score. You have to try and not let that get to you,” he said. “I think a fresh season, a new start was pretty good for me. Got me to knuckle down and just really focus and I’ve been playing some good golf.”