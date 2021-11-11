New season, fresh start: Marc Leishman co-leading at Houston Open

Getty Images

HOUSTON – Last season was the first since 2016 where Marc Leishman failed to qualify for the Tour Championship.  For most players as accomplished as Leishman, it would have been a reason to sulk, but instead the Australian took advantage of the extra week off and turned his focus to the next challenge.

“It was obviously pretty disappointing not to get [the Tour Championship]," he said Thursday after his round at Memorial Park, "but I guess the time off, the extra week off might have helped me, might make this next season we're in now a really good one. I hope that's the case.” 

Full-field scores from the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Just three starts into the new season and Leishman already looks like a new man. He started the season with a tie for fourth (Fortinet Championship) and a tie for third (Shriners Children’s Open) and finds himself back in the hunt at the Houston Open.

Henley among co-leaders at suspended Houston

 BY Associated Press  — 

Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open.

Leishman opened with a 5-under 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course for a share of the early lead at the weather-delayed event to continue his solid play.

“It can be a crazy game, it can get you down and you can play really well and not have a good score and play mediocre golf and have a really good score. You have to try and not let that get to you,” he said. “I think a fresh season, a new start was pretty good for me. Got me to knuckle down and just really focus and I’ve been playing some good golf.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Henley among co-leaders at suspended Houston

BY Associated Press  — 

Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open.
Golf Central

Aussie Smith spices up mullet just for Olympics

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Cameron Smith's mullet has drawn plenty of attention and it now has an Olympic style for this week.
Golf Central

Mad Leish snaps putter, still rolls in the birdies

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Marc Leishman snapped his putter in half with his hands and then made several birdies with his wedge Friday at The Open.