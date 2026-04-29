LIV to tell players, staff on Thursday about PIF funding cutoff: Report

After a roller-coaster month of reporting about the future financing of the league, there seemed to be an inevitable, massive blow waiting for LIV Golf — it was just a matter of when it would be delivered.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the golf circuit’s staff and players will be told Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would cease its funding of the league.

The news comes a day after it was confirmed a June event in New Orleans was being postponed on the LIV schedule.

LIV, which wrapped its Mexico City event earlier this month with Jon Rahm as tournament champ, is expected to continue playing through the 2026 season.

Its next event is set for May 7-10 in Washington, D.C., followed by scheduled tournaments in South Korea and Spain before the U.S. Open. The next event after Shinnecock isn’t until July 23-26 in the U.K.

According to a source familiar with knowledge of LIV Golf operations, the circuit has been working with Louisiana’s governor’s officer and the Louisiana Economic Development agency to consider new dates for the postponed New Orleans event in the fall to avoid summer heat and ensure best conditions at Bayou Oaks at City Park.

Officials said they also hoped to avoid viewership conflicts with the World Cup, which will be played in the United States and Mexico in June and July.