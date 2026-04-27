LIV Golf reportedly postpones June tournament in New Orleans

LIV Golf is reportedly postponing its June tournament in New Orleans.

The news, first reported by New Orleans’ CBS affiliate WDSU on Monday evening, comes less than two weeks after LIV CEO Scott O’Neil stated that LIV’s fifth season would continue “full throttle” amid reports that the league was set to lose its funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

LIV New Orleans was a new addition to this year’s LIV schedule, originally slated for June 25-28 at Bayou Oaks at City Park.

The Athletic’s Brody Miller reported that O’Neil spoke last Friday with Susan Bourgeois, Louisiana’s secretary for economic development, and both sides agreed to postpone the event, potentially to the fall after LIV’s team championship in Michigan in late August.

Miller added that in bringing LIV to the Big Easy, the state of Louisiana was set to spend approximately $7 million from its own coffers, including $5 million in hosting fees; LIV will reportedly return the $1.2 million it had already received for those fees. The state, however, has already spent $2 million on course renovations as part of the anticipated event.

LIV Golf has not yet made an official announcement about the upcoming Louisiana event.

LIV’s next event is set for May 7-10 in Washington, D.C., followed by tournaments in South Korea and Spain before the U.S. Open. The next event after Shinnecock isn’t until July 23-26 in the U.K.