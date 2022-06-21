Nick Faldo to retire from CBS Sports booth, be replaced by Trevor Immelman

Nick Faldo will retire from the CBS Sports booth at the end of the PGA Tour season in August, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

Faldo, who is in his 16th season as CBS’ lead analyst, will work his final event at the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 4-7.

Faldo’s replacement in the booth will be former Masters champion Trevor Immelman, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal.

Immelman, 42, has been part of the CBS team since 2019 and will slide into the 18th tower full time alongside Jim Nantz.

“Trevor is a great team player,” CBS chairman Sean McManus told Sports Business Journal of Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters and is the upcoming International Presidents Cup team captain. “The game is becoming increasingly more international, and he’s got international pedigree. Listening to his work on the Masters, he just became the most logical and best choice.”

Faldo, who turns 65 next month, said that he informed McManus earlier this year at Pebble Beach that he intended to retire from CBS at the end of his current deal. He said that he will “entertain other opportunities and partnerships, as well as expanding the reach and growth of my ever-expanding global golf course design business.”