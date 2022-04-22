×

Niemann and Pereira withdraw from Zurich Classic as Pereira battles back injury

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. – After opening the Zurich Classic with a 5-under 67, the team of Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira withdrew before their tee time Friday with Pereira suffering from an ailing back.

Pereira said his back began hurting during Wednesday’s pro-am and he struggled while warming up Thursday at TPC Louisiana. “I could only swing 50 percent,” he said.

Full-field scores from Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The 27-year-old from Chile attempted to warm up for Round 2, but decided not to force the issue. Pereira said the injury is something he occasionally struggles with and added that if his physical trainer were with him this week he might have been able to play.

Pereira said he’s not playing next week and doesn’t expect the injury to impact his schedule.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Pereira reaching milestones on, off course

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Two shots off the Fortinet lead, Mito Pereira is finding success on the course, after securing a Tour card, which means more off it, too.
Golf Central

Pereira gets PGA Tour card, maybe a medal?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Mito Pereira's professional life has changed dramatically in a year and it could take another positive turn in Tokyo.
Golf Central

Pereira headed to Tour after 3rd KFT win

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Chilean Mito Pereira will get the call to the big leagues after his third Korn Ferry Tour win of the year at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.