Nikki Bondura Joins GOLF Channel as Guest Co-Host for 'School of Golf' Beginning Tuesday, March 17

Golf media personality Nikki Bondura (Nikki B.) will join renowned instructor Martin Hall as a guest co-host for GOLF Channel’s studio instruction show, School of Golf, beginning with a new world premiere episode Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Bondura will be filling in for regular co-host Blair O’Neal, who is on maternity leave.

“I’m a longtime fan of School of Golf, and am excited to learn firsthand from Martin Hall, one of the top instructors in the country,” said Bondura. “I’m honored to be filling in as co-host, an absolute dream opportunity as I continue on my path with the GOLF Channel family.”

Tuesday’s new episode of School of Golf - the seventh chapter of the season – is titled, “Practice Like the Pros.” Filmed in-studio in February, Hall and Bondura will discuss how the average amateur can practice like the best players in the world. Viewers will learn why Padraig Harrington does the Happy Gilmore drill to add distance and how Ernie Els used a sponge ball to develop his big easy swing. The episode also will feature performance coach Iain Highfield in-studio to teach viewers how to change the way they play by changing the way they think and practice.

School of Golf is a weekly, half-hour interactive instruction series filmed at GOLF Channel’s worldwide headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Now in its 10th year, Hall brings his unique teaching style to viewers each week, utilizing the network’s in-studio simulator to provide his weekly chapter teachings as well as social media to help drive the show’s content.

Bondura, 26, is a Sacramento resident and a former collegiate golfer at Sacramento State University. She also serves as a social media correspondent for GOLF Channel, and was the winner of GOLF Channel’s competition series, Shotmakers, in 2018. She also is a member of the Emerging Leaders of The First Tee of Greater Sacramento, as well as on the local board of the American Cancer Society.

Hall, the 2008 PGA of America Teacher of the Year and ranked one of the top-ranked teachers in the country, has been hosting School of Golf since 2011, which celebrated the 300-episode milestone in 2019. Currently the director of instruction at Ibis Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla., Hall has taught several players on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and the LPGA TOUR, with Morgan Pressel among Hall’s current students.