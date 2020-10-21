No fans allowed at U.S. Women's Open in December

The U.S. Women’s Open will be conducted without fans because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the USGA announced Wednesday.

The Women’s Open, originally slated for early June, was rescheduled for Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

“Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the U.S. Women’s Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships. “While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome fans and their unmatched energy at Champions Golf Club, we know this is the right decision for the community and players.”

No LPGA event has had spectators on-site since the tour returned earlier this summer.

The PGA Tour is welcoming back a limited number of fans next week at the Bermuda Championship, the first time an event will have spectators on property since March 12. The following week, in Houston, the Tour and local health officials have agreed to allow a maximum of 2,000 fans a day to the Houston Open.