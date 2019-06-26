No non-major focus issues for DJ: ‘I’m coming in, I want to contend’

DETROIT – Dustin Johnson lands this week in the Motor City with ample motivation, even though there won’t be a major trophy on the line for another month.

Johnson is the highest-ranked player in the field for the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, slotted behind only Brooks Koepka in the latest standings. Koepka has made headlines in recent weeks surrounding his focus or lack thereof at non-major events, having sandwiched a PGA Championship win and U.S. Open runner-up around middling finishes in Canada and Connecticut.

But having captured his 20th career Tour win earlier this season, Johnson doesn’t seem to have any such issues. The former U.S. Open champ is making his 14th start of the season this week, a lighter load than many of his peers, and he believes that schedule is part of his key to ensure he brings his best to each event.

“I focus on whatever week that I’m playing, no matter if it’s a major or the Rocket Mortgage Classic here in Detroit,” Johnson said. “I prepare just like it would be a major. I’m coming in, I want to contend, I want to put myself in a position to win no matter what week it is.”

Johnson turned 35 over the weekend, and he’d likely trade a few from his trophy collection to bump his major title haul closer to Koepka’s quartet. But he remains proud of an ongoing streak, having captured at least one victory in each season since 2008. That run was extended in March when he notched victory No. 20 at the WGC-Mexico Championship ahead of runner-up finishes at both the Masters and PGA Championship.

“It’s very tough to win out here no matter what week it is,” Johnson said. “Whether it’s a major, a FedExCup event, WGC, they’re all very difficult to win. So I’m very proud of myself for winning every year on Tour so far, and hopefully I can keep that going.”