In the words of Al Czervik, Brooks Koepka gets no respect.

That narrative received a little more fuel to the fire Tuesday when ESPN released its list of the top 20 most dominant athletes of 2018. On a list that included Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (No. 1), NBA superstar LeBron James (No. 13) and LPGA golfer Ariya Jutanugarn (No. 4), Koepka was notably absent.

Koepka won two majors this year, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, and also captured the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges this fall.

For a guy who already believes he's been overlooked during his career, this certainly won't help change his mind. Koepka confirmed as much on Twitter.

We can't say we blame him.