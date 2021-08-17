The Northern Trust odds: Who is the favorite at the first playoff stop?

The FedExCup playoffs get underway this week at Liberty National, site of The Northern Trust. It's the first of three playoff events, this one featuring a field of 125 players, before it's whittled down to the top 70 and then the top 30.

With all of the game's best in attendance this week in New Jersey, who is the man to beat? PointsBet Sportsbook says it's world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who is listed at +1000. Jordan Spieth is a distant second and defending champion Dustin Johnson is co-third with Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Here are notable odds via PointsBet:

+1000: Jon Rahm

+1600: Jordan Spieth

+1700: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

+2000: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

+2500: Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

+3000: Abraham Ancer, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler

+3500: Cameron Smith, Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

+4000: Harris English, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

+5000: Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns

+6000: Corey Conners, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton

+7000: Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

+8000: Jason Kokrak, Russell Henley, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia

+10000: Billy Horschel, Branden Grace, Brian Harman, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Kevin Na, Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim

The full field can be viewed here.