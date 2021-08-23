Northern Trust payout: Tony Finau collects $1.71 million, huge FedExCup haul

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for The Northern Trust winner Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Liberty National.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Tony Finau
|
2,000
|
1,710,000
|
2
|
Cameron Smith
|
1,200
|
1,035,500
|
3
|
Jon Rahm
|
760
|
655,500
|
4
|
Tom Hoge
|
460
|
399,792
|
4
|
Alex Noren
|
460
|
399,792
|
4
|
Justin Thomas
|
460
|
399,792
|
7
|
Erik van Rooyen
|
360
|
320,625
|
8
|
Corey Conners
|
320
|
277,875
|
8
|
Keith Mitchell
|
320
|
277,875
|
8
|
Kevin Na
|
320
|
277,875
|
11
|
Keegan Bradley
|
246
|
203,775
|
11
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
246
|
203,775
|
11
|
Shane Lowry
|
246
|
203,775
|
11
|
Hudson Swafford
|
246
|
203,775
|
11
|
Harold Varner III
|
246
|
203,775
|
16
|
Harry Higgs
|
196
|
144,875
|
16
|
Sungjae Im
|
196
|
144,875
|
16
|
Pat Perez
|
196
|
144,875
|
16
|
Xander Schauffele
|
196
|
144,875
|
16
|
Robert Streb
|
196
|
144,875
|
21
|
Stewart Cink
|
153
|
95,792
|
21
|
Charley Hoffman
|
153
|
95,792
|
21
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
153
|
95,792
|
21
|
Aaron Wise
|
153
|
95,792
|
21
|
Sam Burns
|
153
|
95,792
|
21
|
Cameron Tringale
|
153
|
95,792
|
27
|
Cameron Champ
|
121
|
69,350
|
27
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
121
|
69,350
|
27
|
Maverick McNealy
|
121
|
69,350
|
27
|
Lee Westwood
|
121
|
69,350
|
31
|
Joel Dahmen
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Cam Davis
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Harris English
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Doug Ghim
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Talor Gooch
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Billy Horschel
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Brooks Koepka
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Ian Poulter
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Seamus Power
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Chez Reavie
|
79
|
48,925
|
31
|
Adam Schenk
|
79
|
48,925
|
43
|
Viktor Hovland
|
47
|
32,775
|
43
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
47
|
32,775
|
43
|
Rory McIlroy
|
47
|
32,775
|
43
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
47
|
32,775
|
47
|
Zach Johnson
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
K.H. Lee
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Brandt Snedeker
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Max Homa
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Marc Leishman
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Peter Malnati
|
32
|
24,331
|
47
|
Webb Simpson
|
32
|
24,331
|
56
|
Daniel Berger
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Russell Henley
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Kramer Hickok
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Chris Kirk
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Patton Kizzire
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
20
|
21,470
|
56
|
Andrew Putnam
|
20
|
21,470
|
64
|
Abraham Ancer
|
15
|
20,140
|
64
|
Paul Casey
|
15
|
20,140
|
64
|
Lanto Griffin
|
15
|
20,140
|
64
|
Garrick Higgo
|
15
|
20,140
|
64
|
Scott Piercy
|
15
|
20,140
|
64
|
Kevin Streelman
|
15
|
20,140
|
70
|
Luke List
|
12
|
19,475
|
71
|
James Hahn
|
11
|
19,190
|
71
|
Denny McCarthy
|
11
|
19,190
|
73
|
Jordan Spieth
|
11
|
18,905
|
74
|
Gary Woodland
|
10
|
18,715
|
75
|
Brian Harman
|
10
|
18,525