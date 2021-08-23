Northern Trust payout: Tony Finau collects $1.71 million, huge FedExCup haul

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for The Northern Trust winner Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at Liberty National.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Tony Finau

2,000

1,710,000

2

Cameron Smith

1,200

1,035,500

3

Jon Rahm

760

655,500

4

Tom Hoge

460

399,792

4

Alex Noren

460

399,792

4

Justin Thomas

460

399,792

7

Erik van Rooyen

360

320,625

8

Corey Conners

320

277,875

8

Keith Mitchell

320

277,875

8

Kevin Na

320

277,875

11

Keegan Bradley

246

203,775

11

Patrick Cantlay

246

203,775

11

Shane Lowry

246

203,775

11

Hudson Swafford

246

203,775

11

Harold Varner III

246

203,775

16

Harry Higgs

196

144,875

16

Sungjae Im

196

144,875

16

Pat Perez

196

144,875

16

Xander Schauffele

196

144,875

16

Robert Streb

196

144,875

21

Stewart Cink

153

95,792

21

Charley Hoffman

153

95,792

21

Sebastián Muñoz

153

95,792

21

Aaron Wise

153

95,792

21

Sam Burns

153

95,792

21

Cameron Tringale

153

95,792

27

Cameron Champ

121

69,350

27

Mackenzie Hughes

121

69,350

27

Maverick McNealy

121

69,350

27

Lee Westwood

121

69,350

31

Joel Dahmen

79

48,925

31

Cam Davis

79

48,925

31

Bryson DeChambeau

79

48,925

31

Harris English

79

48,925

31

Doug Ghim

79

48,925

31

Talor Gooch

79

48,925

31

Billy Horschel

79

48,925

31

Brooks Koepka

79

48,925

31

Ian Poulter

79

48,925

31

Seamus Power

79

48,925

31

Chez Reavie

79

48,925

31

Adam Schenk

79

48,925

43

Viktor Hovland

47

32,775

43

Hideki Matsuyama

47

32,775

43

Rory McIlroy

47

32,775

43

Scottie Scheffler

47

32,775

47

Zach Johnson

32

24,331

47

K.H. Lee

32

24,331

47

Joaquin Niemann

32

24,331

47

Carlos Ortiz

32

24,331

47

Brandt Snedeker

32

24,331

47

Max Homa

32

24,331

47

Marc Leishman

32

24,331

47

Peter Malnati

32

24,331

47

Webb Simpson

32

24,331

56

Daniel Berger

20

21,470

56

Dylan Frittelli

20

21,470

56

Russell Henley

20

21,470

56

Kramer Hickok

20

21,470

56

Chris Kirk

20

21,470

56

Patton Kizzire

20

21,470

56

Anirban Lahiri

20

21,470

56

Andrew Putnam

20

21,470

64

Abraham Ancer

15

20,140

64

Paul Casey

15

20,140

64

Lanto Griffin

15

20,140

64

Garrick Higgo

15

20,140

64

Scott Piercy

15

20,140

64

Kevin Streelman

15

20,140

70

Luke List

12

19,475

71

James Hahn

11

19,190

71

Denny McCarthy

11

19,190

73

Jordan Spieth

11

18,905

74

Gary Woodland

10

18,715

75

Brian Harman

10

18,525

